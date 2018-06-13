The counting of votes in the election to the Jayanagar Assembly seat in Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru began at 8 am on Wednesday. Around 55% of the voters had turned up to exercise their franchise on Monday.

At around 10.15 am, after eight rounds of counting, Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy led the Bharatiya Janata Party’s BN Prahlad by 10, 205 votes, ANI reported. At the end of eleventh round of the total 16 rounds of counting, the Congress candidate’s lead increased to 12,730 votes, an unidentified official told IANS.

Polling in the constituency was deferred after sitting MLA BN Vijaykumar died a few days before the May 12 Assembly elections. The 59-year-old was the BJP’s candidate and had already represented the constituency twice.

BN Prahlad is BN Vijaykumar’s brother while Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy is the daughter of former minister Ramalinga Reddy. The Janata Dal (Secular) withdrew its candidate last week and announced that it would support Reddy.

Assembly elections

The Assembly elections in the state last month threw up a hung verdict. The Congress and the JD(S), along with the Bahujan Samaj Party and two independents, have 118 MLAs while the BJP has 104 legislators. Elections in two seats – Jayanagar and Rajarajeshwari Nagar – were deferred. The Congress won the Rajarajeshwari Nagar seat on May 30.

BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa was initially sworn in as the chief minister but resigned two days later as his party did not have the numbers to prove its majority. The Congress and the JD(S) forged a post-poll alliance to form the government, and JD(S) Karnataka president HD Kumaraswamy took oath as chief minister on May 23.