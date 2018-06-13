India on Tuesday welcomed the historic summit held between the United States President Donald Trump and North Korean head Kim Jong-un in Singapore earlier in the day.

“India has always supported all efforts to bring about peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, adding that it was a positive development. “We hope that the outcomes of the US-DPRK Summit will be implemented, thus paving the way for lasting peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula.”

In an apparent reference to Pakistan, the ministry said it hoped that the resolution of the Korean Peninsula matter would address its concerns about North Korea’s nuclear proliferation linkages with “India’s neighbourhood”.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un signed a joint statement in which the US agreed to establish official diplomatic relations with North Korea while Kim affirmed his commitment to denuclearise the Korean peninsula. Trump and Kim met one on one at the resort island of Sentosa in Singapore before leading delegation-level talks.

This was the first meeting between the heads of government of the two countries. Trump said he had a “terrific day” and called Kim a “very talented man” and a “worthy, smart negotiator” who “loves his country very much”.

At a press conference later in the day, Trump said the summit was “honest, direct and protective” and that Kim had already begun the process of denuclearisation.

India has maintained good ties with both the United States and North Korea for several years. In October, India had told the United States that it will not shut its embassy in North Korea after Washington called on nations to impose curbs on Pyongyang. In March, however, New Delhi imposed new restrictions on trade with North Korea in line with United Nations sanctions meant to deter its nuclear programme. Before the curbs were imposed, India was North Korea’s second biggest trading partner after China.