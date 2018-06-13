The Assam Police on Tuesday night arrested the main accused in the lynching of two men in Karbi Anglong on June 8, Time8 reported. Alphajoz Timung was arrested from the district’s Bheloghat Beygaon area, the police said.

Goa-based artistes Niloptal Das and Abhijeet Nath were reportedly on their way to a waterfall at Kangthilangso in the district, when they stopped their vehicle at the village of Panjuri Kachari to ask for directions. According to reports, rumours about child snatchers being on the prowl were doing the rounds on social media, and that evening word spread that the men had a child in their car. Timung allegedly alerted villagers about the two and asked them to stop the car, the police said.

The Assam Police have arrested more than 30 people so far in connection with the incident. Several protests over the last week in Guwahati have demanded strict punishment for the culprits as well as the police who allegedly “failed in their duty to protect the victims”.

In a video of the attack that was circulated on social media, Niloptal Das is heard pleading with the attackers. “Do not kill me…please do not beat me,” he says. “I am an Assamese. Believe me, I am speaking the truth. My father’s name is Gopal Chandra Das and mother’s name is Radhika Das…please let me go.” The mob did not heed his pleas and continued to beat him with bamboo sticks.