Malayalam actor Dileep, who is an accused in the alleged abduction and assault of a female actor, on Wednesday approached the Kerala High Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the case, IANS reported. The petition is likely to be heard on Thursday.

Pulsar Suni is the main accused while five others, including Dileep, were named in the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Special Investigation Team looking into the case. Dileep is accused of plotting the attack.

The actor alleged that he was deliberately being framed in the case and that the investigation conducted by the Kerala Police was biased. Dileep said a just trial cannot be conducted based on the Kerala Police’s investigation, The News Minute reported.

The prosecution said that they will tell the court during the hearing that an accused in a case has no right to decide on what sort of probe should take place, IANS reported. The prosecution has alleged that it was a ploy to delay the trial.

In March, an Ernakulam court allowed Dileep access to documents in connection with the case, including the complainant’s medical papers. The woman has filed a petition asking for a special court with a female judge to conduct the trial in the case. She has also asked for the court proceedings to be held in-camera.

The case

In February 2017, a group of men allegedly waylaid the woman’s vehicle in Ernakulam’s Angamaly. The men allegedly held her hostage for over two hours in the moving vehicle while they assaulted her and took photographs of her.

Reports said that Dileep, who was arrested in July, had planned the attack on the actress as payback for a personal grudge. He was granted bail on October 3.

According to the chargesheet, there is circumstantial evidence that Dileep had conspired with Suni to abduct and sexually assault the actress. He has reportedly been booked under 17 sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Dileep’s ex-wife Manju Warrier and current wife Kavya Madhavan are among the 355 witnesses in the case.