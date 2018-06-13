Atal Bihari Vajpayee is likely to recover fully in the next few days, the director of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences where the former prime minister is admitted said on Wednesday. Vajpayee was admitted to the facility on Monday with a urinary tract infection, a lower respiratory tract infection and kidney-related ailments.

“He has shown significant improvement in the last 48 hours,” Dr Randeep Guleria told reporters, according to PTI. “His kidney function is normal and his urine output is nearly normal now. The infection is under control and the blood pressure, respiratory function and hearty rate are normal. We are hopeful of his full recovery in the next few days.”

The hospital on Tuesday had said that the 93-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party leader was responding to the treatment and was in a stable condition.

Vajpayee is being monitored by a team of doctors led by Guleria, who was the former prime minister’s personal physician for more than 30 years. Officials have cordoned off the floor where Vajpayee is being treated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Union minister JP Nadda, and Congress President Rahul Gandhi were among those who have visited Vajpayee at the hospital. BJP Yuva Morcha treasurer Pankaj Jain conducted a prayer for the former prime minister.

Vajpayee was the prime minister between 1998 and 2004 when the National Democratic Alliance government was in power. The government conferred the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, on him in 2015.