Bengaluru’s biggest lake, Bellandur lake, started frothing again on Wednesday, The Times of India reported. The toxic froth is produced as a result of allowing untreated sewage water to flow into the lakes.

On Monday, Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister Parameshwara visited the lake after a report by the National Green Tribunal on May 31 said sheer callousness and indifference of the Bengaluru authorities had forced the lake to become the “largest septic tank of the city”.

Frothing bothers #Bellandur residents again. Pic shared by one of the residents this morning@DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/M4cFFL0o59 — Reshma Ravishanker (@reshmatweetsat) June 13, 2018

The National Green Tribunal’s inspection commission found that the storage capacity of the lake had reduced to 28.55%. According to the report, Sewage Treatment Plants were available only at 496 of 873 establishments in the lake’s catchment area, The New Indian Express reported.

“Today the present area of the lake comes out as 895 acres and 19 guntas,” the report said. “On the basis of a certificate dated April 19, issued by Tahsildars, the extent of the lake was about 906 acres and 19 guntas.”

The city’s two largest lakes – Bellandur and Varthur – are regularly affected by froth. Environmentalists blame the practice of dumping untreated sewage and pollutants in the lakes for the severe pollution. Residents from the area have asked the government time and again to take action to stop the lake from foaming. Many have also criticised the civic bodies for failing to address the problem.

In April 2017, the National Green Tribunal had ordered the Karnataka government to shut down all industrial units around the Bellandur lake. It had also announced a fine of Rs 5 lakh to be imposed on anyone dumping waste in and around the lake.