Haiti has permanently banned the British charity Oxfam from operating in the country after allegations of sexual misconduct by some of its employees. The government had already temporarily revoked the organisation’s right to operate in the country in February.

On Wednesday, the government said it was withdrawing Oxfam Great Britain’s right to operate in Haiti “for violation of Haitian law and serious violation of the principle of the dignity of the human beings”, Reuters reported.

Former aid workers of Oxfam – one of the United Kingdom’s biggest charities – are accused of paying for sex while on a mission to help those affected by the devastating earthquake in Haiti in 2010. The allegations from 2011 made news in February after The Times published a report on it. Oxfam, too, released an internal investigation report from 2011 on the matter.

While temporarily revoking the right to operate in February, Haiti had said it would decide on Oxfam’s operations in the country after reviewing evidence in the case. Planning and External Cooperation Minister Aviol Fleurant had warned that if a link was found between the crime and the aid funds that Oxfam received on the behalf of Haiti, the country would declare the British unit of Oxfam persona non grata.

The order does not apply to Oxfam’s Canada unit. Oxfam Great Britain is part of Oxfam International.

Oxfam has already fired four employees for “gross misconduct” and three were allowed to quit. Chief executive Mark Goldring resigned in May.

In a statement, Oxfam Great Britain said it was “disappointed but understands the Haiti government’s decision”, The Guardian reported.