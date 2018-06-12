The big news: Journalist Shujaat Bhukhari shot dead in Srinagar, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Delhi LG ordered a halt in construction work till Sunday, and Akhilesh Yadav will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Kanauj.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Journalist Shujaat Bukhari shot dead in Srinagar: Bukhari, the editor of a local daily, is said to have received multiple bullets in the head and abdomen.
- LG halts all civil construction activities till Sunday to combat dust pollution in Delhi: On Wednesday, the the city’s air quality deteriorated beyond the ‘severe’ level because of a dust storm in western India.
- Akhilesh Yadav to contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls from his wife’s constituency of Kannauj: Mulayam Singh Yadav will be Samajwadi Party’s candidate from Mainpuri seat.
- India rejects UN’s first report on alleged human rights violations in Kashmir, calls it fallacious: The report details human rights abuses on both sides of the Line of Control.
- Madras HC delivers split verdict on disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs, third judge to hear matter: Chief Justice Indira Banerjee upheld the disqualification, while Justice M Sundar disagreed.
- Kejriwal seeks Modi’s intervention in alleged strike by IAS officers, AAP warns of protest at PMO on Sunday: The Delhi High Court will hear a plea against Arvind Kejriwal’s strike on Monday.
- Suspected militants abduct off-duty Indian soldier from Pulwama, says Army: Aurangzeb, a resident of Poonch, was posted with the 44 Rashtriya Rifles in South Kashmir.
- Mangaluru tops in elderly abuse in India, Delhi among top five, says report: Conversely, the cities that reported the lowest figures were Jammu, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, Kochi and Guwahati, the HelpAge India survey said.
- Development is the only answer to violence, says Narendra Modi in Chhattisgarh: The prime minister claimed his government has ensured that a part of the earnings from natural resources is spent on the welfare of local populations.
- Pakistan Supreme Court bars Pervez Musharraf from filing poll nomination papers: The court’s decision came after the former president failed to appear in person for a hearing.