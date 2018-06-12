quick reads

The big news: J&K Police release CCTV footage of editor’s suspected killers, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: Akhilesh Yadav will contest 2019 General Elections from Kannauj, and an abducted soldier’s bullet-ridden body was found in Pulwama district.

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Jammu and Kashmir Police release CCTV footage of men suspected to have killed journalist Shujaat Bukhari: The three bike-borne men had their faces covered.
  2. Akhilesh Yadav to contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls from his wife’s constituency of Kannauj: Mulayam Singh Yadav will be Samajwadi Party’s candidate from Mainpuri seat.
  3. Abducted Indian soldier’s bullet-ridden body found in J&K’s Pulwama district, say reports: Aurangzeb was a 44 Rashtriya Rifles jawan posted in Shopian.
  4. In Karnataka, Congress-JD(S) form panel to draft common programme: The panel has been asked to submit a report within 10 days.
  5. Bhima Koregaon accused planned to organise lectures on slain Maoist in JNU, police tell Pune court: The court extended the police custody of four of the five activists till June 21.
  6. LG halts all civil construction activities till Sunday to combat dust pollution in Delhi: On Wednesday, the the city’s air quality deteriorated beyond the ‘severe’ level because of a dust storm in western India.
  7. Supreme Court refuses to defer Uttar Pradesh civil services mains exam: The court also set aside the Allahabad High Court’s order to re-evaluate answer sheets of the preliminary test.
  8. India rejects UN’s first report on alleged human rights violations in Kashmir, calls it fallacious: The report details human rights abuses on both sides of the Line of Control. 
  9. ED says it is investigating Karti Chidambaram’s firm in Airel-Maxis case for moving money abroad: The firm is accused of transferring Rs 32.91 crore to a Singapore-based company and Rs 15.79 crore to former French tennis player Jean-Francois Caujolle.  
  10. Mangaluru tops in elderly abuse in India, Delhi among top five, says report: Conversely, the cities that reported the lowest figures were Jammu, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, Kochi and Guwahati, the HelpAge India survey said.  
