The big news: Hundreds attend editor Shujaat Bukhari’s funeral, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Operations at Chandigarh airport were disrupted, and former FBI Director James Comey was criticised for his handling of the Clinton email case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Hundreds join funeral procession of ‘Rising Kashmir’ editor Shujaat Bukhari in Baramulla: The Jammu and Kashmir Police released CCTV footage of the suspected attackers.
- Eleven flights cancelled at Chandigarh airport, Centre asks Delhiites to ‘avoid exposure’: The weather department forecast thunderstorms with gusty winds and lightning for parts of north India till Tuesday.
- Former FBI Director James Comey poorly handled Clinton email inquiry, says US Department of Justice: However, Inspector General Michael Horowitz concluded that Comey did not show political bias or try to influence the 2016 presidential election.
- India is facing the worst water crisis in its history, says NITI Aayog report: Gujarat topped a new index released by the NITI Aayog to measure how well states manage their water resources.
- Maharana Pratap, not Akbar, was great, says Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath: The Mewar king refused to accept Akbar as his emperor and protected India’s honour, Adityanath said.
- Dalit boys allegedly beaten in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district for swimming in a well, two arrested: A video of the incident showed the boys covering themselves with leaves as two men assaulted them.
- AT&T completes acquisition of Time Warner after US government allows it to close deal: The merger was announced two days after a federal judge rejected the government’s objections to the agreement.
- New York attorney general sues Trump Foundation, alleges it was used as president’s ‘checkbook’: Lawyer Barbara Underwood asked a judge to ban Donald Trump and three of his children from holding leadership roles in charities in the state.
- Five killed in floods, landslides across seven districts in Assam: The floods have damaged 1,367 hectares of crops in the state.
- Uttarakhand High Court asks state to get rid of all stray dogs in six months: The bench also asked the government to consider framing a law to kill ‘dangerous’ canines.