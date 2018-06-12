The big news: J&K Police arrest a suspect in journalist Bukhari’s murder, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Pakistan Taliban leader Mullah Fazlullah was reportedly killed in a US strike, and former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit criticised Arvind Kejriwal.
A look at the headlines right now:
- We have taken a suspect in journalist Shujaat Bukhari’s murder into custody, say Jammu and Kashmir Police: Inspector General SG Pani said the case was a ‘terrorist-related crime’ and investigation was under way.
- Pakistan Taliban leader Mullah Fazlullah killed in US drone strike, Afghanistan claims: The US military confirmed that it carried out a strike against ‘a senior leader of a designated terrorist organisation’ but did not identify Fazlullah.
- Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit says Arvind Kejriwal’s strike is ‘an excuse not to work’: The Congress leader also said that the chief minister has to accept the fact that the national Capital will not get full statehood.
- Donald Trump imposes US trade tariffs worth $50 billion on China: The US president also pledged additional import duties if Beijing followed up with its threat of retaliation.
- Centre asks departments, states to implement Supreme Court order allowing quota in SC/ST promotions: The Ministry of Personnel said every promotion order must state that it shall be subject to further rulings by the top court.
- Retired SC judge BN Srikrishna to investigate charges against ICICI bank CEO Chanda Kochhar: Kochhar is accused of favouring the Essar group while lending money in return for investment in her husband’s power company.
- Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP, RSS of ‘poisonous politics’ after Dalit boys are beaten up in Maharashtra: Two teenage boys were assaulted by upper caste villagers for jumping into a well to cool off in Vakadi early this week.
- Stephen Hawking’s voice to be beamed towards a black hole after memorial service: The computer-generated voice will be set to music by composer Vangelis, known for making the score of the film ‘Chariots of Fire’.
- Women students can report campus harassment directly to Raj Bhavan, says Bihar governor: Satya Pal Malik said special officers in his office will attend to such complaints.
- Centre will give funds to Air India to pay salaries, maintain operations, says Jayant Sinha: Employees of the national carrier are expected to receive their salaries for the month of May by June 15.