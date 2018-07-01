The big news: At least 47 people killed in Uttarakhand bus accident, and nine other top stories
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 47 killed as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand’s Garhwal district: Garhwal Police Commissioner Dilip Jawalkar said the toll was expected to rise.
- Eleven members of a family found dead in Delhi’s Burari: Ten of the bodies were blindfolded and hanging from a railing, reports said.
- Centre extends deadline for linking PAN card and Aadhaar to March 31, 2019: The Central Board of Direct Taxes issued the order late on Saturday.
- Subsidised LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 2.71, non-subsidised cooking gas to cost Rs 55.5 more: The hike was necessary because of an increase in the tax impact of base price due to rising international rates and the collapse of the rupee, Indian Oil said.
- Centre will keep simplifying Goods and Services Tax, says Piyush Goyal: Congress criticised government on first anniversary of GST regime.
- Afghanistan ends unilateral ceasefire with Taliban, orders security forces to resume operations: President Ashraf Ghani also urged the Taliban to participate in comprehensive peace talks.
- Amarnath Yatra resumes as flood situation in Jammu and Kashmir improves: The fourth batch of 6,877 pilgrims left for Nunwan-Pahalgam and Baltal base camps in 229 vehicles on Sunday morning.
- Christians in Arunachal Pradesh welcome plan to repeal anti-conversion law but tribal groups oppose it: The state passed the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act in 1978.
- Fix number of terms for prime minister, chief ministers, says Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia: The Lok Sabha MP from Guna said he was also against the extensions given by Centre and state governments to bureaucrats who are about to retire.
- Minister Satyapal Singh again questions Darwin’s theory of evolution: The minister, who had received flak earlier this year for making similar comments, said people would eventually accept his position.