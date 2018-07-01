A look at the headlines right now:

At least 47 killed as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand’s Garhwal district: Garhwal Police Commissioner Dilip Jawalkar said the toll was expected to rise. Eleven members of a family found dead in Delhi’s Burari: Ten of the bodies were blindfolded and hanging from a railing, reports said. Centre extends deadline for linking PAN card and Aadhaar to March 31, 2019: The Central Board of Direct Taxes issued the order late on Saturday. Subsidised LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 2.71, non-subsidised cooking gas to cost Rs 55.5 more: The hike was necessary because of an increase in the tax impact of base price due to rising international rates and the collapse of the rupee, Indian Oil said. Centre will keep simplifying Goods and Services Tax, says Piyush Goyal: Congress criticised government on first anniversary of GST regime. Afghanistan ends unilateral ceasefire with Taliban, orders security forces to resume operations: President Ashraf Ghani also urged the Taliban to participate in comprehensive peace talks. Amarnath Yatra resumes as flood situation in Jammu and Kashmir improves: The fourth batch of 6,877 pilgrims left for Nunwan-Pahalgam and Baltal base camps in 229 vehicles on Sunday morning. Christians in Arunachal Pradesh welcome plan to repeal anti-conversion law but tribal groups oppose it: The state passed the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act in 1978. Fix number of terms for prime minister, chief ministers, says Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia: The Lok Sabha MP from Guna said he was also against the extensions given by Centre and state governments to bureaucrats who are about to retire. Minister Satyapal Singh again questions Darwin’s theory of evolution: The minister, who had received flak earlier this year for making similar comments, said people would eventually accept his position.