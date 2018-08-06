A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of pleas challenging Article 35A: The court will hear the petitions on August 27. At least 91 people killed after earthquake strikes resort islands of Lombok and Bali: More than 100 aftershocks have been reported since the 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit the islands on Sunday night. Vivekananda would have been attacked for endorsing humanity in today’s India, says Shashi Tharoor: Meanwhile, social activist Agnivesh said he would move the Supreme Court as no one had been arrested yet for attacking him in Jharkhand 18 days ago. Opposition should focus on state alliances, says Sharad Pawar: In an interview to the Hindustan Times, the NCP chief said Sonia Gandhi and HD Deve Gowda should help him unite the Opposition. Meghalaya Police set up checkpoints along Assam border to stop ‘undocumented immigrants’: The checkpoints have been established in the West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, Jaintia Hills and Garo Hills districts. Appointment notification of new Supreme Court judges names Justice KM Joseph at third position: The circular means Joseph may be junior to two other judges whose names were recommended by the collegium much later than his, reports said. Bangladeshi photographer Shahidul Alam detained for posts supporting student protests, say reports: The Detective Branch of Dhaka Police confirmed to a local news agency that they had picked up the social activist for interrogation.. Constitutional obligations to grant quota to Marathas will be completed by November, says Devendra Fadnavis: The Maharashtra chief minister said a special session of the state legislature would be convened once the State Backward Class Commission submits its report. CPI(M) worker stabbed to death in Kerala’s Kasargod district: The ruling party alleged RSS and BJP workers were behind the killing, and called for a strike in Manjeswaram taluk on Monday afternoon. Sensex and Nifty surge to record high during morning trade: The BSE Sensex gained over 200 points while Nifty 50 crossed the 11,400-mark for the first time.