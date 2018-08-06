The big news: SC to hear pleas challenging Article 35A from August 27, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: At least 91 people were killed in an earthquake in Indonesia, and Shashi Tharoor said Vivekananda would have been attacked in today’s India.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court adjourns hearing of pleas challenging Article 35A: The court will hear the petitions on August 27.
- At least 91 people killed after earthquake strikes resort islands of Lombok and Bali: More than 100 aftershocks have been reported since the 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit the islands on Sunday night.
- Vivekananda would have been attacked for endorsing humanity in today’s India, says Shashi Tharoor: Meanwhile, social activist Agnivesh said he would move the Supreme Court as no one had been arrested yet for attacking him in Jharkhand 18 days ago.
- Opposition should focus on state alliances, says Sharad Pawar: In an interview to the Hindustan Times, the NCP chief said Sonia Gandhi and HD Deve Gowda should help him unite the Opposition.
- Meghalaya Police set up checkpoints along Assam border to stop ‘undocumented immigrants’: The checkpoints have been established in the West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, Jaintia Hills and Garo Hills districts.
- Appointment notification of new Supreme Court judges names Justice KM Joseph at third position: The circular means Joseph may be junior to two other judges whose names were recommended by the collegium much later than his, reports said.
- Bangladeshi photographer Shahidul Alam detained for posts supporting student protests, say reports: The Detective Branch of Dhaka Police confirmed to a local news agency that they had picked up the social activist for interrogation..
- Constitutional obligations to grant quota to Marathas will be completed by November, says Devendra Fadnavis: The Maharashtra chief minister said a special session of the state legislature would be convened once the State Backward Class Commission submits its report.
- CPI(M) worker stabbed to death in Kerala’s Kasargod district: The ruling party alleged RSS and BJP workers were behind the killing, and called for a strike in Manjeswaram taluk on Monday afternoon.
- Sensex and Nifty surge to record high during morning trade: The BSE Sensex gained over 200 points while Nifty 50 crossed the 11,400-mark for the first time.