The Delhi High Court on Friday granted former Telecom Minister A Raja, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi and several others in the 2G spectrum allocation case extra time to file their replies to a Central Bureau of Investigation plea challenging their acquittal. The court will hear the matter next on October 9, reported ANI.

Justice Najmi Waziri recorded Unitech’s reply, reported IANS. The realty firm’s managing director, Sanjay Chandra, was also acquitted by the court in connection with the matter.

The court was hearing the central agency’s plea challenging a special court’s order acquitting Raja, Kanimozhi and others. The Enforcement Directorate too has filed a similar plea in the Delhi High Court.

In December 2017, a special CBI court let off all accused in the case, citing lack of evidence. Special CBI judge OP Saini had also pulled up the CBI for “misreading” the case. “There is no evidence on the record produced before the Court indicating any criminality in the acts allegedly committed by the accused persons,” he had said.

On March 12, the Supreme Court directed the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate to complete their investigation into the 2G spectrum allocation cases and other related matters, including the Aircel-Maxis deal, in six months.