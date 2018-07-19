The big news: Centre announces Rs 500-crore relief for Kerala floods, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Six people were killed in rain-related incidents in Karnataka’s Kodagu, and Imran Khan took oath as the prime minister of Pakistan.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces Rs 500 crore in relief for Kerala floods: The situation is critical in Chengannur and Chalakkudy towns. At least 324 people have died since May 29.
- Six people killed in rain-related incidents in Karnataka’s Kodagu, rescue operations continue: Over 1,000 personnel from defence and disaster relief forces are carrying out rescue operations in the district, the state government said.
- Imran Khan takes oath as Pakistan’s new prime minister: Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu attended the swearing-in ceremony.
- GDP growth during UPA years was faster than previous estimates suggested, shows new data: The growth exceeded 10% twice during the rule of the Congress-led government in terms of market prices, the data showed.
- Eleven people arrested in Assam for lynching a man and injuring three: The four men were accused of stealing cows.
- Oman to fly relief supplies, UAE sets up emergency committee for assistance: A Kerala MLA, meanwhile, broke down on live TV as he pleaded the government for helicopters.
- Professor assaulted in Bihar’s Motihari for Facebook comment critical of Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The police have reportedly booked 12 people, including the local bureau chief of a Hindi daily.
- Indian man in US convicted of sexually assaulting sleeping woman on flight: The sentence will be announced on December 12.
- Insurance regulator orders firms to include mental health in medical policies: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority asked companies to adhere to the provisions of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee cremated with state honours at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal in Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah, chief ministers such as Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vijay Rupani, Devendra Fadnavis and Adityanath joined the funeral procession.