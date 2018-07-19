quick reads

The big news: Centre announces Rs 500-crore relief for Kerala floods, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Six people were killed in rain-related incidents in Karnataka’s Kodagu, and Imran Khan took oath as the prime minister of Pakistan.

by 
Rescue workers evacuate people from flooded areas after the opening of Idamalayr, Cheruthoni and Mullaperiyar dam shutters following heavy rain | Reuters

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces Rs 500 crore in relief for Kerala floods: The situation is critical in Chengannur and Chalakkudy towns. At least 324 people have died since May 29.
  2. Six people killed in rain-related incidents in Karnataka’s Kodagu, rescue operations continue: Over 1,000 personnel from defence and disaster relief forces are carrying out rescue operations in the district, the state government said.
  3. Imran Khan takes oath as Pakistan’s new prime minister: Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu attended the swearing-in ceremony.
  4. GDP growth during UPA years was faster than previous estimates suggested, shows new data: The growth exceeded 10% twice during the rule of the Congress-led government in terms of market prices, the data showed.
  5. Eleven people arrested in Assam for lynching a man and injuring three: The four men were accused of stealing cows.
  6. Oman to fly relief supplies, UAE sets up emergency committee for assistance: A Kerala MLA, meanwhile, broke down on live TV as he pleaded the government for helicopters.
  7. Professor assaulted in Bihar’s Motihari for Facebook comment critical of Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The police have reportedly booked 12 people, including the local bureau chief of a Hindi daily.
  8. Indian man in US convicted of sexually assaulting sleeping woman on flight: The sentence will be announced on December 12.
  9. Insurance regulator orders firms to include mental health in medical policies: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority asked companies to adhere to the provisions of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.
  10. Atal Bihari Vajpayee cremated with state honours at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal in Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah, chief ministers such as Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vijay Rupani, Devendra Fadnavis and Adityanath joined the funeral procession.
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The cost of setting up an employee-friendly office in Mumbai

And a new age, cost-effective solution to common grievances.

A lot has been theorised about employee engagement and what motivates employees the most. Perks, bonuses and increased vacation time are the most common employee benefits extended to valuable employees. But experts say employees’ wellbeing is also intimately tied with the environment they spend the bulk of the day in. Indeed, the office environment has been found to affect employee productivity and ultimately retention.

According to Gensler’s Workplace Index, workplace design should allow employees to focus, collaborate, learn and socialise for maximum productivity, engagement and overall wellbeing. Most offices lag on the above counts, with complaints of rows of cluttered desks, cramped work tables and chilled cubicles still being way too common.

But well-meaning employers wanting to create a truly employee-centric office environment meet resistance at several stages. Renting an office space, for example, is an obstacle in itself, especially with exorbitant rental rates prevalent in most business districts. The office space then needs to be populated with, ideally, ergonomic furniture and fixtures. Even addressing common employee grievances is harder than one would imagine. It warrants a steady supply of office and pantry supplies, plus optimal Internet connection and functioning projection and sound systems. A well-thought-out workspace suddenly begins to sound quite cost prohibitive. So, how can an employer balance employee wellbeing with the monthly office budget?

Co-working spaces have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional workspaces. In addition to solving a lot of the common problems associated with them, the co-working format also takes care of the social and networking needs of businesses and their employees.

WeWork is a global network of workspaces, with 10 office spaces in India and many more opening this year. The co-working giant has taken great care to design all its premises ergonomically for maximum comfort. Its architects, engineers and artists have custom-designed every office space while prioritising natural light, comfort, productivity, and inspiration. Its members have access to super-fast Internet, multifunction printers, on-site community teams and free refreshments throughout the day. In addition, every WeWork office space has a dedicated community manager who is responsible for fostering a sense of community. WeWork’s customised offerings for enterprises also work out to be a more cost-effective solution than conventional lease setting, with the added perks of WeWork’s brand of service.

The video below presents the cost breakdown of maintaining an office space for 10 employees in Vikhroli, Mumbai and compares it with a WeWork membership.

Play

To know more about WeWork and its office spaces in India, click here.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of WeWork and not by the Scroll editorial team.