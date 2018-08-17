public healthcare

Chhattisgarh: NHRC orders compensation to mother whose infant fell into a hospital dustbin and died

An organisation that had filed a complaint with the human rights panel has welcomed the order asking for a Rs 1-lakh compensation from the state government.

by 
Representative photo | Pixabay

An organisation that had moved the National Human Rights Commission in connection with a newborn’s death at a government hospital in Chhattisgarh has welcomed the panel’s recent order in the case.

Over two years after the baby fell into a dustbin at the hospital and died, the human rights commission has asked the state government to pay her mother Rs 1 lakh in compensation, The Times of India reported on Sunday.

Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, which had filed a complaint before the NHRC, urged the government to take the “necessary corrective steps” and improve the quality of healthcare at all state-run facilities. The final order “reiterates the accountability of governments in such cases of denial of health rights”, the group said. The state should follow “appropriate standards and protocols [at hospitals], maintaining dignity and rights of patients”, it added.

The government should also strengthen human resources for healthcare and set up a robust grievance redress system, the group said.

The incident had taken place on March 20, 2016, when a woman from a village in Bastar was brought to a hospital in Jagdalpur. She was asked to lie on a bed in the labour room, but the doctors and nurses allegedly left the room as she screamed out of labour pains. She soon gave birth to a baby girl who fell into a dustbin filled with medical waste. Doctors then allegedly asked her to clear the blood stains on the floor if she wanted them to save the newborn, reports said.

In its order in July, the NHRC had observed that the case showed a “gross violation of human rights of a woman going into labour”, according to The Times of India. The commission also said the suspension of the doctor who was on duty at the time was revoked in a few days, and the government must pay compensation to “give relief and generate faith” in the woman.

The NHRC had asked the government to submit a compliance report by August 19.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.