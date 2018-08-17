National News

Centre pushes for ‘green crackers’ this Diwali, opposes plea in Supreme Court for blanket ban

The top court was hearing several petitions that demanded a ban on the use, manufacture, licensing, sale, resale or distribution of firecrackers.

by 
A file photo of a fireworks display | AFP

The Centre on Tuesday opposed a petition that sought a nationwide ban on the sale of firecrackers during Diwali, The Hindu reported. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government suggested that the Supreme Court issue an order to impose certain rules on the manufacture and sale of high-decibel crackers.

A bench of justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan were hearing petitions that demanded a ban on the use, manufacture, licensing, sale, resale or distribution of firecrackers while citing pollution levels.

Additional Solicitor General Atmaram Nadkarni, representing the government, asked the court to prioritise “green crackers” instead. Nadkarni also suggested designating specific areas to burst firecrackers in states.

The Tamil Nadu government also agreed with the Centre’s stance. Senior advocate Shekhar Naphade, on behalf of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government, called for a restrained use of firecrackers. Naphade said even human beings, by their mere existence, pollute the environment by exhaling carbon dioxide.

The court scheduled the next hearing for August 28.

During an earlier hearing, the bench had pointed out that air pollution was a major threat to children, and burning of crackers increases the toxicity in the air during Diwali. The top court said it will examine if there should be a total or “reasonable” ban on the use of firecrackers.

In 2017, the Supreme Court banned the sale of firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region for a limited period. The bench had said it wanted to use the ban to assess the difference in air quality in the highly-polluted region. However, a month before this, the bench had said that a complete ban would be “extreme” and stressed the need for a phased reduction in the use of fire crackers.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.