A level-II fire broke out at a residential building on Prabhadevi’s Appasaheb Marathe Marg in Mumbai on Wednesday, ANI reported. Firefighters are trying to douse the blaze that reportedly started on the top floor of the building.

The fire has been contained to the 32nd and 33rd floors, a statement from the fire and emergency services department said. Around 90 people have been rescued from the building, Fire Services Chief P Rahangdale said. No casualties have been reported yet.

Actor Deepika Padukone is among the residents of the building, NDTV reported.

More details are awaited.

Visuals: A level-II fire breaks out in commercial premises at Appasaheb Marathe Marg in Worli, Mumbai. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/FG8VZaCrCN — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2018

Mumbai’s fire safety measures have been under the scanner since a massive fire killed 14 people in the city’s Kamala Mills compound in December. On June 1, a massive fire broke out at Mumbai’s Scindia House, that has the office of the Income Tax department, in Ballard Estate. On June 9, a part of Patel Chambers in Mumbai’s Fort area collapsed after a blaze engulfed the building.