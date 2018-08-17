International News

Facebook, Twitter take action against hundreds of accounts linked to Iran, Russia ahead of US polls

While Facebook removed 652 pages, groups and accounts, Twitter blocked 284 accounts.

by 
Reuters

Social media giants Facebook and Twitter said on Tuesday that they have either suspended or removed hundreds of accounts linked to Iran or Russia that were “misleading”, and displayed “inauthentic” or “manipulating behaviour”.

“We’ve removed 652 pages, groups and accounts for coordinated inauthentic behaviour that originated in Iran and targeted people across multiple internet services in the Middle East, Latin America, United Kingdom and United States,” Facebook said. “Some of this activity originated in Iran, and some originated in Russia. We ban this kind of behaviour because we want people to be able to trust the connections they make on Facebook.”

The social media network said that the people indulging in such malpractices are “determined and well funded”. “There is always a tension between taking down these bad actors quickly and improving our defenses over the long term,” the social media firm said. “If we remove them too early, it’s harder to understand their playbook and the extent of their network. It also limits our ability to coordinate with law enforcement.”

Twitter said its analysis of numerous accounts pointed towards “coordinated manipulation”, BBC reported. Subsequently, Twitter has blocked 284 accounts with alleged links to Iran. The social media firms acted on a tip from cyber security firm FireEye, which had informed them that there were a number of accounts promoting Iranian propaganda online.

These developments came just hours after Microsoft said it had thwarted attempts by alleged Russian hackers to target conservative political think-tanks in the United States months ahead of the mid-term polls. Elections to the US House of Representatives and the Senate are scheduled for November 6.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.