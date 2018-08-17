state news

West Bengal: Twenty people injured as villagers clash over morphed photos of local women

The police said they have arrested 29 people so far in connection with the incident.

by 
At least 20 people, including children, were injured in a clash on Wednesday between villagers of West Bengal’s Purba Goalpara and Dangapur in East Bardhaman district over morphed photos of local women being circulated on social media, The Indian Express reported. Two groups reportedly hurled crude bombs and attacked each other with rods and stones.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East Bardhaman) Raj Narayan Mukherjee said 29 people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident, PTI reported. Police teams are still searching the two villages for others involved in the incident.

Those arrested were reportedly booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including the Explosive Substances Act and the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order Act.

An unidentified police officer said residents of Dangapur village suspected the involvement of Baki Sheikh, a resident of neighbouring Purba Goalpara village. “The family of one of the women went to confront him [Sheikh on Wednesday],” the police officer said. “Some people came to Sheikh’s support. Both groups had an altercation, which resulted in violence.”

Sheikh’s brother, Sheikh Hijbullah, claimed that the matter had been sorted out at a meeting held at Madanghat Police Station on Tuesday. The police, however, denied that a meeting had taken place at the police station.

A local resident told ANI that photos of his family members were posted on Facebook with derogatory captions. The matter was resolved with the intervention of police and a complaint was also registered. “But after namaz yesterday [Wednesday], some miscreants attacked [and] hurled bombs at us.”

Another police officer said they are yet to identify the individual who morphed and circulated the images. “For that we need definite proof, we cannot charge someone on mere suspicion,” the officer said, adding that the person responsible will be traced in a few days.

