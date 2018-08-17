‘Coconut oil is pure poison’: Harvard professor’s claim goes viral on social media

A Harvard professor’s lecture on coconut oil, calling it poison at least three times in the video, has garnered much attention on social media.

In a talk titled ‘Coconut oil and other nutritional errors’, Karin Michels, who is an adjunct professor of epidemiology at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, says coconut oil is not healthy. “I can only warn you urgently about coconut oil,” she said during the lecture at University of Freiburg in Germany, according to USA Today. “This is one of the worst foods you can eat.” The video of the lecture was posted in July, and has received over 10 lakh views.

Michels said coconut oil has a high proportion of saturated fat, which is known to raise levels of so-called LDL cholesterol, increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease, reported The Guardian. Michels called coconut oil “pure poison”.

Coconut oil contains more than 80% saturated fat, more than twice the amount found in lard, and 60% more than is found in beef dripping.

As the video went viral, Twitter users found humour in Michels’s claims.

Just another clever use of coconut oil. https://t.co/ueaY3YsSug — Mark Magark (@markedly) August 22, 2018

Right now Malayalees everywhere are busy, but we will get back to Harvard on this ridiculous coconut oil is poison claim. — Shruthi (@shruthipady) August 23, 2018

This Harvard “Coconut oil is ‘pure’ poison” research reminds me of an old joke. pic.twitter.com/RPi3cnO2gl — Moon (@moonsez) August 23, 2018

Step 1: claim coconut oil is poison & kill market

Step 2: sell us some junk substitute

Step 3: patent coconut oil

Step 4: say oops, junk substitute is actually toxic

Step 5: sell us coconut oil



We've seen this kind of cycle before. Wiser now https://t.co/5cgCiPeIjh — Smita Barooah (@smitabarooah) August 22, 2018

Coffee is good for you, coffee is bad for you. a glass of wine a day is ok, a glass a day is bad, chocolate will make you live longer, chocolate is bad for you... IT NEVER ENDS... https://t.co/wzUPlA63mz — drex (@drex) August 21, 2018

So what am i to do with my truckload of #coconutoil now Harvard pic.twitter.com/8zVN6qWeVl — Ayo Milaje (@ayusfagbo) August 22, 2018

Now people are saying #coconutoil is poison for your body lol I'm just waiting for them to say cigs are healthy again! — Colton Lee Gill (@silly_gilly92) August 22, 2018

Just when you get your whole family on #coconutoil 😭 https://t.co/IFDKpfxOkI — Sebastian Sanchez (@Sebasanz9) August 22, 2018

Coconut oil has emerged as a superfood with several celebrities claiming that drinking the oil will cure bad breath and even digestive disorders, BBC reported.

In 2017, the American Heart Association reviewed the evidence on coconut oil and found that while three quarters of the US public considered coconut oil to be healthy while just 37% nutritionists agreed.

Actor Kabir Bedi was among several others who tweeted in support of using coconut oil.

Harvard Professor Karin Michels says #CoconutOil is “pure poison”. So how come societies who cook with it aren’t extinct?

I use it regularly and my health is excellent. Oils used by the food industries are the real dangers. The type of saturated fat in coconut oil is beneficial. https://t.co/aBBrhIodkB — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) August 23, 2018

Professor Karin Michels @HarvardChanSPH advice on #coconutoil is wrong. I personally know over 10 people, who lived a healthy life until they died between the ages of 85-105. Not one who suffered because of it. — Aquin George (@aquingeorge) August 21, 2018

Agree. People in Southern India used #Coconutoil for generations as the main cooking oil. If it is bad, one would have seen a very high rate of heart issues there. I doubt Prof did some studies in areas that heavily use coconut oil — VK (@vkm77) August 22, 2018

#CoconutOil The average life expectancy at birth in Kerala, a largely Coconut Oil consuming state, is 74.9 years. The highest in India Greater than 78.74 in the United States... Guess they should switch to coconut oil 😛😝 Ye sab Dhaandal kisi aur ko padhao. #CocoNutHarvardProf https://t.co/cDmgzui3tf — Anand Narasimhan (@AnchorAnandN) August 23, 2018

The Asian and Pacific Coconut Community too has come in support of using coconut oil, saying there was no evidence linking heart disease, obesity to the consumption of coconut oil.

A Twitter user pointed out that Michels’ claims will confuse people since it is “clearly not poisonous”.

APCC statement about the news that's announced by a profesor from Harvard university, united state. Dr Karin Michels, who also a director in Institute for Prevention and Tumour Epidemiology in Universitas Freiburg.#coconutoil #coconut #kelapa pic.twitter.com/dfVS3wNooS — Indonesia Coconut Trade (@CoconutTrade) August 22, 2018