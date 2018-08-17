Social Media Buzz

‘Coconut oil is pure poison’: Harvard professor’s claim goes viral on social media

Delivering a lecture in Germany, Karin Michels said coconut oil was one of the worst foods.

by 
Flickr

A Harvard professor’s lecture on coconut oil, calling it poison at least three times in the video, has garnered much attention on social media.

In a talk titled ‘Coconut oil and other nutritional errors’, Karin Michels, who is an adjunct professor of epidemiology at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, says coconut oil is not healthy. “I can only warn you urgently about coconut oil,” she said during the lecture at University of Freiburg in Germany, according to USA Today. “This is one of the worst foods you can eat.” The video of the lecture was posted in July, and has received over 10 lakh views.

Michels said coconut oil has a high proportion of saturated fat, which is known to raise levels of so-called LDL cholesterol, increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease, reported The Guardian. Michels called coconut oil “pure poison”.

Coconut oil contains more than 80% saturated fat, more than twice the amount found in lard, and 60% more than is found in beef dripping.

As the video went viral, Twitter users found humour in Michels’s claims.

Coconut oil has emerged as a superfood with several celebrities claiming that drinking the oil will cure bad breath and even digestive disorders, BBC reported.

In 2017, the American Heart Association reviewed the evidence on coconut oil and found that while three quarters of the US public considered coconut oil to be healthy while just 37% nutritionists agreed.

Actor Kabir Bedi was among several others who tweeted in support of using coconut oil.

The Asian and Pacific Coconut Community too has come in support of using coconut oil, saying there was no evidence linking heart disease, obesity to the consumption of coconut oil.

A Twitter user pointed out that Michels’ claims will confuse people since it is “clearly not poisonous”.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.