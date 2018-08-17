road accidents

Himachal Pradesh: 11 die as car rolls down gorge near Rohtang Pass in Kullu

A probe is on to ascertain the cause of the accident, said the police.

by 
At least 11 people died in a car accident in Kullu district on Wednesday night, reported ANI. The police said the accident took place at Raninallah after the car rolled down a gorge near the Rohtang Pass on Manali-Leh highway.

Kullu’s Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said that the sports utility vehicle was going from Manali to Pangi in Chamba district. “The vehicle bearing registration number HP-45 7000 entered Gulaba checkpost near Manali but did not reach Koksar on the Lahaul side,” Agnihotri told the Hindustan Times.

The police sent a rescue team to the spot after passers-by informed them about the accident. The bodies are being identified and a probe is on to confirm the cause of the accident.

In June, seven people died after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus they were travelling in rolled down a gorge at Chhaila in Shimla district of the state. The bus was en route Tikkar in Rohru from Shimla.

In March, eight people were killed when their car skidded off the Chandigarh-Manali national highway and fell into a gorge near Swarghat in Bilaspur district. They were all returning home to Kale Ghanpur village near Amritsar in Punjab after visiting a famous Sikh shrine at Manikaran in Kullu district.

