At least seven people were killed after the Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus they were travelling in rolled down a gorge at Chhaila in Shimla district. Deputy Commissioner (Shimla) Amit Kashyap confirmed the toll, The Indian Express reported.

The bus was enroute from Shimla to Tikkar in Rohru. The driver is believed to be among the deceased. Nineteen of the 21 people who sustained injuries were treated at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in the tourist town. Two people are in a serious condition, the Hindustan Times reported.

“So far, the exact cause of the accident is not known,” Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said.

Officials identified the victims as Mahinder Chouhan, Sunil Sharma, Tula Ram, Rohani, Motu, Satya and Rajeev the driver.