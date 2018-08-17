state news

Haryana: Newborn dies after ambulance allegedly gets stuck in Congress rally, CM orders inquiry

State Congress chief Ashok Tanwar, who has organised the rally, has blamed the hospital for negligence.

The Haryana government has ordered an investigation into the death of a newborn after his ambulance got stuck in traffic allegedly during a rally by a state Congress leader, the state’s Health Minister Anil Vij told the ANI news agency on Thursday. A four-member special investigation team, comprising Additional Superintendent of Police Rajiv Deswal, a station house officer, and two inspecting officers will probe the matter.

The ambulance carrying the two-day-old child reportedly got stuck in a traffic jam during a cycle rally by state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar on Tuesday. The infant was being taken from the Sonipat district hospital to Pandit BD Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak.

“Chief Minister [Manohar Lal Khattar] has ordered for investigation by Rohtak’s superintendent of police, and I’ve ordered DG [Directorate General] Health Services to file a report today [Thursday] after preliminary investigation,” Vij said. “We will take strict action [and] file an FIR.”

The child’s uncle told ANI that the family was first referred to the Sonipat district hospital and from there to Rohtak. “He died en route,” he said. “Due to Congress rally, [we] reached hospital late by 1.5 hours. Tried meeting the CM [chief minister], but we weren’t allowed.”

Tanwar had reportedly taken out a “Haryana Bachao Parivartan Lao” bicycle rally near Kundli village on NH-1, according to India Today.

The hospital staff who were ferrying the child said that they got stuck in the traffic jam for around 30 minutes due to the rally.

Tanwar, however, blamed the hospital for negligence. “I have video of his [child’s] father where he stated it happened due to the hospital’s negligence,” he told ANI. “He was there for 12 hours and didn’t receive facilities, was later referred to civil hospital [and] then to Rohtak.”

