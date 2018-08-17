India-Pakistan Ties

Pakistan’s new foreign minister claims ‘solid evidence’ to win Kulbhushan Jadhav case at ICJ

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan will present the case at the International Court of Justice in an ‘effective manner’.

by 
Pakistan Media Today/via YouTube

Pakistan’s newly-appointed Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said the country has “solid evidence” to effectively fight the Kulbhushan Jadhav case in the International Court of Justice, reported Geo News.

Jadhav is an Indian on death row in Islamabad after Pakistan charged him of espionage for Indian intelligence agencies in 2016. India claims he was a former naval officer. After he was sentenced to death, India moved the ICJ against the verdict in May 2017. The court stayed his execution, but a final verdict is pending.

“We have solid evidence against Jadhav and are hopeful we will win the case in the ICJ [International Court of Justice],” Qureshi said. “We will try our best to present our stance in an effective manner before the ICJ.”

On Wednesday, a report in Geo News had quoted unidentified officials as saying that the ICJ would hear Jadhav’s case from February 19 to 25 next year. Earlier this year, the court had fixed the deadlines for India and Pakistan to file their written pleas in the case.

In December 2017, Jadhav’s mother and wife travelled to Islamabad to meet Jadhav. They were allowed to meet for less than an hour. This was Jadhav’s first contact with his family since his arrest.

In its submission to the court, Pakistan said that Jadhav is not an ordinary person because he had entered the country with the intent of spying and carrying out sabotage activities.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.