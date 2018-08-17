The big news: Election Commission chief rules out simultaneous polls, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi linked unemployment to mob lynchings, and Union minister KJ Alphons asked the Centre to reconsider the policy on foreign aid.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘No chance at all,’ says Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat about simultaneous polls: The poll panel’s chief said the two voting exercises could not be executed without the legal framework in place.
- In Germany, Rahul Gandhi blames unemployment for mob lynchings: The BJP asked the Congress president to apologise for Islamic State reference in Hamburg speech.
- Union Minister asks Centre to change ‘inherited policy’ on rejecting foreign aid for Kerala: The Communist Party of India said the Centre should give the flood-affected state Rs 2,600 crore in financial aid after having rejected the UAE’s offer.
- Pakistan’s new foreign minister claims ‘solid evidence’ to win Kulbhushan Jadhav case at ICJ: Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan will present the case at the International Court of Justice in an ‘effective manner’.
- United Nations warns of potential loss of a generation of Rohingya children: The United Nations Children’s Fund said a massive investment in education is required for half a million children living in refugee camps in Bangladesh.
- Sensex ends at new record high of 38,336, Nifty ends flat: Earlier in the day, the Nifty 50 had breached the 11,600-mark for the first time.
- Patna High Court pulls up CBI for failing to submit inquiry progress report in Muzaffarpur rape case: The court also asked the agency to explain why the investigating officer in the case was transferred.
- Newborn dies after ambulance allegedly gets stuck in Congress rally in Haryana, CM orders inquiry: State Congress chief Ashok Tanwar, who has organised the rally, has blamed the hospital for negligence.
- Arun Jaitley returns as finance minister after three-month break post surgery: He underwent a renal transplant operation on May 14.
- Protest at Manipur University called off after 85 days ‘in the interest of students’: Students called off the protest after the Centre agreed to all the terms in a memorandum signed on August 16.