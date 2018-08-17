quick reads

The big news: Election Commission chief rules out simultaneous polls, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi linked unemployment to mob lynchings, and Union minister KJ Alphons asked the Centre to reconsider the policy on foreign aid.

by 
Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat | IANS

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. ‘No chance at all,’ says Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat about simultaneous polls: The poll panel’s chief said the two voting exercises could not be executed without the legal framework in place.  
  2. In Germany, Rahul Gandhi blames unemployment for mob lynchings: The BJP asked the Congress president to apologise for Islamic State reference in Hamburg speech.
  3. Union Minister asks Centre to change ‘inherited policy’ on rejecting foreign aid for Kerala: The Communist Party of India said the Centre should give the flood-affected state Rs 2,600 crore in financial aid after having rejected the UAE’s offer.
  4. Pakistan’s new foreign minister claims ‘solid evidence’ to win Kulbhushan Jadhav case at ICJ: Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan will present the case at the International Court of Justice in an ‘effective manner’.
  5. United Nations warns of potential loss of a generation of Rohingya children: The United Nations Children’s Fund said a massive investment in education is required for half a million children living in refugee camps in Bangladesh.  
  6. Sensex ends at new record high of 38,336, Nifty ends flat: Earlier in the day, the Nifty 50 had breached the 11,600-mark for the first time.
  7. Patna High Court pulls up CBI for failing to submit inquiry progress report in Muzaffarpur rape case: The court also asked the agency to explain why the investigating officer in the case was transferred.
  8. Newborn dies after ambulance allegedly gets stuck in Congress rally in Haryana, CM orders inquiry: State Congress chief Ashok Tanwar, who has organised the rally, has blamed the hospital for negligence.  
  9. Arun Jaitley returns as finance minister after three-month break post surgery: He underwent a renal transplant operation on May 14.
  10. Protest at Manipur University called off after 85 days ‘in the interest of students’: Students called off the protest after the Centre agreed to all the terms in a memorandum signed on August 16.  
