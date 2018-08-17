reservation row

Supreme Court questions quotas in job promotions for families of affluent SC, ST people

Earlier, the Centre had told the bench that the concept of ‘creamy layer’ cannot be applied to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

by 
Sonu Mehta/HT photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked why reservations should be granted to the family members of those from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes who are already in high official positions, PTI reported.

“Reservation at the entry level – no problem,” a Constitution bench said. “Suppose, ‘X’ by virtue of the reservation becomes the chief secretary of a state. Now, will it be logical to treat his or her family members as backward to grant reservation in promotion which would provide accelerated seniority?”

“Suppose there was a caste which was backward 50 years ago and now it has sections of creamy layer,” said Justice RF Nariman, according to The Indian Express. “Why can’t court say, ‘don’t treat unequals as equals’, because the whole idea [behind reservation] is to give a leg up to those deserving, not to someone who already has both legs up on the fan.”

The Constitution bench comprised Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Kurian Joseph, RF Nariman, SK Kaul and Indu Malhotra. The bench was hearing a petition demanding that the “creamy layer” in the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes not be granted benefits of reservations.

Based on a 2006 ruling, people under the “creamy layer” – the relatively wealthy people from marginalised communities – do not get reservations if they are from the Other Backward Classes. However, all members of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes get the benefits irrespective of their economic status.

Durina a hearing on August 16, the Centre told the bench that the concept of “creamy layer” cannot be applied to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes as the stigma of backwardness is still attached to these communities.

On Thursday, several lawyers sought that the 2006 ruling be reconsidered by a larger bench. The 2006 judgement had held that if a state government wishes to introduce quotas for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in job promotions, it needs to collect quantifiable data showing the backwardness of these classes.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.