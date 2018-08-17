Pakistan denies US claims that Mike Pompeo discussed terrorism with Imran Khan
The spokesperson of the Foreign Affairs Ministry said the statement issued by the US State department was factually incorrect.
Pakistan on Thursday refuted claims by the United States that Prime Minister Imran Khan and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo had discussed terrorism during a phone conversation, reported Dawn.
“Pakistan takes exception to the factually incorrect statement issued by US State Dept on today’s phone call btwn [between] PM [Imran] Khan [and] Sec [Secretary Mike] Pompeo,” said the spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Faisal.
Faisal clarified that there “was no mention at all in the conversation” about terrorists operating in Pakistan. “This shd [should] be immediately corrected.”
US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert on Thursday said Pompeo asked Khan to take decisive action against “all terrorists operating” in his country. “Secretary Pompeo expressed his willingness to work with the new government towards a productive bilateral relationship,” Nauert said in a statement.
Pompeo is also likely to visit Islamabad in the first week of September for consultations with Khan, Dawn reported quoting unidentified diplomatic officials. The two leaders are likely to discuss efforts to revive close ties between the two countries and Pakistan’s support for a US-led move towards the Afghan peace process.