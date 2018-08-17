Kerala: Two government officials arrested for allegedly stealing flood relief materials

The Kerala Police on Friday arrested two government officials in Wayanad district for allegedly stealing relief material for flood victims, IANS reported.

According to a complaint lodged by a senior government official, the two accused, S Thomas and MP Dinesh, were stopped by residents at a relief camp in Panamaram village while they were loading relief materials into a vehicle.

Thomas and Dinesh said that they were moving the materials to another camp in the village. However, residents of the camp called police who questioned the pair and found that they had lied.

A similar incident was also reported from Chengannur in Alappuzha where the accused was a temporary government official.

Meanwhile, residents of a relief camp set up at Little Flower High School in Munnar in Idukki district have alleged that the camp was closed on Wednesday even though they still need it. “It will take a lot of time and money to rebuild our houses,” Jaquiline Mary told Scroll.in. “Now that the rains have receded, we have been asked to vacate the relief camp. We will have to go and clean the house and make it liveable.” Mary is a resident of Anthony Colony.

Another relief camp run in Chithirapuram Government High School in Idukki’s Adimali, sheltering 183 people, was also closed down.