Congress was not involved in 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Rahul Gandhi says in London

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday triggered another controversy by denying his party’s involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

“I have no confusion in my mind about that,” Gandhi said in response to a question during a meeting at the United Kingdom Parliament, according to News 18. “It was a tragedy, it was a painful experience. You say that the Congress party was involved in that, I don’t agree. Certainly there was violence, there was tragedy.” The Congress president is on a two-day visit to the UK.

The riots broke out on November 1, 1984, after Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards. At least 2,433 people died in Delhi alone.

Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia condemned the statement and sought an apology from Gandhi. “When asked about the riots, Rajiv Gandhi had then said ‘When a big tree falls, the earth shakes’,” Majithia said. “Jagdish Tytler went on record to say that Rajiv Gandhi accompanied him to recce different parts of Delhi to see how successful the massacre was.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party too said Gandhi must apologise for his comment. National Secretary RP Singh said Congress spoke about unity in diversity but in reality, it has always believed in dividing the country, according to IANS.

Singh also criticised Gandhi for invoking Guru Nanak Dev merely for vote-bank politics, reported PTI. “We are pained to know that Gandhi, who reminds us of anti-Sikh riots, claims that his thoughts resemble to the first Sikh guru – Guru Nanak Devji,” Singh said. “Actually his thoughts are in line with Congress culture of divide and rule.”

The Congress party, however, claimed the question itself was “planted and hostile”. The question contained a “sweeping statement that Congress party was criminally involved in the 1984 riots” and Gandhi said that was a wrong statement, it said, according to News 18.

“Congress party was not criminally involved in the riots,” the party said. “What happened was very sad, it was very unfortunate. Congress party has condemned the incident and our leaders have condemned what happened and we stand with those who suffered in the riots. We believe that the perpetrators must be punished.”