The big news: Rahul Gandhi says he has no visions of being prime minister, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: US Republican leader John McCain died, and the Reliance Group filed a defamation suit against ‘National Herald’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rahul Gandhi says he has no ambition to become prime minister, is fighting an ideological battle: A day earlier, the Congress president claimed his party was not involved in the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.
- US Senator and war veteran John McCain dies at 81: He was diagnosed with brain cancer in July 2017.
- Reliance Group files Rs 5,000-crore defamation suit against ‘National Herald’: The Anil Ambani-led firms alleged that an article published in the newspaper on the fighter jet deal was ‘libellous and derogatory’.
- Siddaramaiah declares wish to become CM again, triggers rumours of rift in coalition: The Congress said the coalition government was not under threat and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy would complete his term.
- Kerala alone cannot mobilise resources to rebuild after devastating floods, says Pinarayi Vijayan: ‘Help from all around the world will go a long way in our efforts to overcome this calamity,’ the chief minister wrote in ‘The Hindu’.
- There is no proposal to rename Ramlila Maidan after Atal Bihari Vajpayee, say BJP leaders: Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari accused ‘politically motivated people’ of spreading the rumour.
- Pakistan’s foreign minister again expresses willingness to improve ties: Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Islamabad would not shy away from engaging with India despite the current deadlock in the dialogue process.
- Court rejects AAP’s plea to stop police from sharing details of chief secretary case with media: The party has accused the police of attempting to carry out a media trial by leaking the contents of the chargesheet.
- Editors Guild of India condemns Patna High Court’s gag order on media in the Muzaffarpur rape case: The organisation said it was distressed to learn that the court had curbed media freedom instead of protecting it.
- Nirmala Sitharaman rebukes Karnataka minister during press conference: Kodagu district in-charge minister Mahesh asked her to end a meeting with victims because officials involved with rehabilitation work were waiting for her.