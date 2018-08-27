A shutdown was observed in Srinagar and some parts of the Kashmir Valley on Monday over the hearing of a fresh plea challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35A of the Constitution, Kashmir Reader reported. Article 35A grants special rights and privileges to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Supreme Court, however, did not take up the fresh plea after the petitioner, Ashwani Upadhyay, moved an adjournment request. Upadhyay is a Bharatiya Janata Party leader and a lawyer.

Shops, offices and commercial establishments in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk and adjoining areas observed the spontaneous shutdown. In some places, announcements were made through loud speakers asking shopkeepers to down their shutters to register their protest against the fresh plea, PTI quoted a police official as saying.

The official said stone pelting was reported in Anantnag and in Safakadal area in the wake of the rumours. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have requested people to maintain calm and not to pay heed to rumours about the hearing.

Some sections of media circulated news regarding article 35 A .The news is refuted as baseless.People are requested to maintain calm & not to pay heed to rumour.

The main hearing is on 31st of August.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear the main petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35A of the Constitution on August 31.

Four petitions have challenged the legality of Article 35A on the grounds that it was never presented before Parliament and was implemented on the President’s orders in 1954. The pleas argued that the state became an “integral part of India” once it acceded to the Union, so there was no question of special status or treatment.

The hearing was earlier adjourned on August 6 and May 14. During the August 6 hearing, the state government urged the Supreme Court to adjourn the matter, citing potential law-and-order problems and the upcoming panchayat and local body elections in the state.

The National Conference had filed an intervention plea in the top court, requesting that it be included as a respondent in the case while the state unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) also moved the court in support of the law.

Protests have erupted in the state against the petitions. The National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party held separate rallies in the state in the first week of August. A traders’ organisation conducted a rally. Separatist leaders observed a shutdown on August 5 and 6 against the petitions.