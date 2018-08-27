At least five students of a residential school in Haryana’s Rohtak alleged they were physically and sexually abused by their seniors and some staff members over several months, reported the Hindustan Times. The victims, all students of Classes 5 and 6, are residents of Ladhot village.

The incident came to light when the victims met their family members on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Sunday. The students told them about the sexual abuse and claimed they were sodomised and beaten up on several occasions. The chilren also claimed they were threatened with dire consequences if they spoke out.

The parents then filed a police complaint, and the children were sent for a medical examination. The accused were charged under Sections 202 (hiding information), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (crime committed by many with same intention), and 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides Section 4 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, said Rohtak Sadar police station in-charge Manjeet Kumar.

“A case has been registered on the basis of one complaint that contained statements of five students studying in Classes 5 and 6,” said Kumar. “It is registered against some senior students and staff members of the gurukul [school].” A police investigation into the matter is also on.

The district child welfare committee said it would counsel the victims and also find out if any more students were sexually abused. “The CWC will provide free legal aid to the victims and get constant follow-ups from the police officials in this case,” Chairperson Raj Singh Sangwan said.

Sangwan added that after visiting the school on Monday, the team will issue a notice to the management and seek a detailed response on the allegations.

However, the school’s dean said the claims of sexual abuse were fabricated. “Sometimes children adopt such tactics so that can escape from here,” India Today quoted Dean Haridutt as saying. “Only police can find the truth after an investigation.”