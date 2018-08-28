Rain for over an hour forced water to gush through the ceiling inside the passenger lounge area at Guwahati airport on Monday evening, PTI reported. No flight operations were affected, an airport official told the news agency.

The water fell through a recently-expanded canopy, PK Tailong, the manager of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, was quoted as saying. “We had recently expanded the canopy and it was an initial teething problem,” he said. “I was present there and it was immediately attended to.”

Passengers claimed they were drenched by the rain water in the lounge and many of them had to move away with their luggage. An official said no airport machinery was damaged. Luggage screening machines could be seen in an unverified video of the incident that went viral.

“All the scheduled flights operated as usual last night,” Tailong said.