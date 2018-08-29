Security forces killed two militants in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday. Arms and ammunition were seized from the militants, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The police are trying to ascertain the identity of the militants. A search operation is still underway.

Internet connection was suspended in several parts of Anantnag and Kulgam districts after the gunfight broke out earlier in the day, Greater Kashmir reported.

A joint team of the Army’s 1 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operation Group and Central Reserve Police Force personnel were involved in the operation. A search operation was launched after the police received inputs about the presence of two militants in the area, reports said.

In #Anantnag operation is in progress. SFs on job. Details will follow.@JmuKmrPolice @AnantnagPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 29, 2018

#JammuAndKashmir: An encounter is underway in Anantnag's Munward. 1-2 terrorists are believed to be trapped. Police, Army and CRPF are carrying out operations. Mobile internet services have been suspended in the district. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/8JWq59ZHvT — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2018

The gunfight comes a day after suspected militants detonated an improvised explosive device as an Army vehicle was passing by in Pulwama district. The militants also fired at the vehicle. No casualties were reported.