Jammu and Kashmir: Two militants killed in gunfight in Anantnag district
Internet connection was suspended in several parts of Anantnag and Kulgam districts following the encounter.
Security forces killed two militants in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday. Arms and ammunition were seized from the militants, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
The police are trying to ascertain the identity of the militants. A search operation is still underway.
Internet connection was suspended in several parts of Anantnag and Kulgam districts after the gunfight broke out earlier in the day, Greater Kashmir reported.
A joint team of the Army’s 1 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operation Group and Central Reserve Police Force personnel were involved in the operation. A search operation was launched after the police received inputs about the presence of two militants in the area, reports said.
The gunfight comes a day after suspected militants detonated an improvised explosive device as an Army vehicle was passing by in Pulwama district. The militants also fired at the vehicle. No casualties were reported.