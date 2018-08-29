At least eight people were trapped following a landslide in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district on Wednesday morning. Four bodies have been recovered from the rubble during a search operation, ANI reported.

Efforts are on to rescue five more people trapped, in Kot village near Buda Kedar area.

The incident occurred just a day after two people were killed and 34 injured when a bus slid into a gorge in Tehri Garhwal district. The accident took place at 8 am on the Link Road near Badrinath National Highway. The bus was on its way to Rishikesh and had 36 people on board, including a driver and a conductor, though its seating capacity was just 22.