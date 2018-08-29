Incessant rains caused landslides in some parts of Kodagu district of Karnataka on Tuesday. Madikeri, Suntikoppa, Napoklu, Bhagamandala, Jodupala, Makkandooru, Madapura and Somwarpet areas of the district received heavy rainfall, Deccan Herald reported.

People have been prohibited from entering flood-affected areas in the district, Deputy Commissioner of Police PI Sreevidya said. The district administration has deputed police personnel to places where tourists have been found clicking selfies.

The rainfall is likely to reduce from Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said. At least 17 people have been killed and 2,200 houses damaged in the floods over the past two weeks.

State Relief Commissioner Gangaram Baderiya told IANS that only 27 out of 51 temporary relief shelters are now functional, and hold just 3,188 people as compared to 5,041 earlier. Other people have begun to return home.

Other districts of Karnataka also received moderate to heavy rainfall on Tuesday. “Moderate rains up to 50 mm were received in most parts of coastal districts of Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, along with south interior districts of Kodagu, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru,” Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre GS Srinivasa Reddy said.

The districts of Vijayapura, Koppal and Kalaburagi received light to moderate rains of up to 30 mm.