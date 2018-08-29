Gautam Navlakha, one of the activists arrested by Pune Police on Tuesday, has accused the government of “shielding the real culprits” of the violence in Bhima Koregaon earlier this year. In a statement on Wednesday, he called his arrest a “ploy against political dissent” by a “vindictive and cowardly government”.

“A political trial must be fought politically and I welcome this opportunity,” Navlakha said. “I have to do nothing. It is for the Maharashtra Police, working at the behest of their political masters, to prove their case against me and my comrades...”

Human Rights advocate and @PUCLindia activist Gautam Navlakha statement - "This entire case is a political ploy against political dissent..." #BhimaKoregaon case pic.twitter.com/D2oI9PSpzt — GoNews (@GoNews24x7) August 29, 2018

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court postponed its hearing of a plea against the transit remand to take Navlakha from Delhi to Pune, Bar and Bench reported. The court will now hear the petition at 4.30 pm. The Maharashtra Police wanted to take him to Pune on Tuesday but the High Court had stayed his transit remand and said he would remain under house arrest until the next hearing. The police had sought more time to translate documents related to the case from Marathi to English.

Justice S Muralidhar had said on Tuesday that the court could not make out a case against Navlakha from the submitted documents. The court was hearing a habeas corpus plea filed by Navlakha’s advocate after the Pune Police detained him on Tuesday.

The arrests

Navlakha was among the several activists whose houses were raided by the Pune Police on Tuesday morning in Mumbai, Ranchi, Hyderabad, Delhi, Faridabad and Goa. The raids were in connection with investigations into a public meeting organised before caste-related violence erupted at Bhima Koregaon near Pune on January 1.

By Tuesday evening, the police confirmed the arrests of five activists – Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in Mumbai, Gautam Navlakha in New Delhi, Sudha Bharadwaj in Faridabad, Varavara Rao in Hyderabad.

Scroll.in has reviewed the search warrants, which cite sections of the anti-terrorism law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and sections of the Indian Penal Code relating to the offence of promoting enmity between groups. The National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the chief secretary and director general of police of Maharashtra over the arrests.