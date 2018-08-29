Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will leave for the United States on Wednesday evening for medical treatment, said Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant. Parrikar is currently being treated at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai and is expected to return within a week, reported PTI.

“Some complications have developed due to which [Manohar] Parrikar is going to the US for treatment,” said Sawant. “His condition is stable and we need not worry.”

The decision to travel was taken on Tuesday night and the state Cabinet was informed on Wednesday morning, reported the Hindustan Times.

Bharatiya Janata Party Goa unit chief Vinay Tendulkar will meet Parrikar before his departure to confirm who will take charge in his absence, said Minister of AYUSH Shripad Naik. “It is the chief minister’s prerogative and there is no clarity on who would hold the charge in his absence,” said Naik.

But an unidentified senior official in the Chief Minister’s Office said Parrikar will retain the official charge. “There is no need to hand over the charge to anyone,” said the official.

The 62-year-old former defence minister returned to India in June after being treated for a pancreatic ailment in New York for three months. He went there for a follow-up again earlier this month. On August 23, Parrikar was admitted to the Mumbai hospital for a review health check-up a day after he came back from the US. He was set to return to Goa on Wednesday.

Parrikar’s press secretary said his family wanted the minister to be checked by doctors who initially treated him in the US, according to the Hindustan Times. “I’ve spoken to him and he has said that he is feeling fine,” said the press secretary. “I do not expect that he will be away for too long, but we will see.”

BJP’s Goa unit spokesperson Siddharth Kuncolienkar said Parrikar developed an indigestion problem while travelling. “He will go to the US, consult doctors, and will return soon,” said Kuncolienkar. “I believe he will be there for a short stay.”

Parrikar was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital on February 16 with abdominal pain and food poisoning. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital soon after, and was discharged on February 22. He left for the US in March.