Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is scheduled to leave for medical treatment in the United States on Tuesday night, his office tweeted. Doctors at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, who were treating him, advised him to opt for further treatment in the United States.

The 62-year-old chief minister has been unwell for weeks. Parrikar was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital on February 16 with abdominal pain and food poisoning. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital soon after, and was discharged on February 22.

Hours later, he presented the Goa Budget in the Assembly. The Budget Session was shortened to four days because of his health.

On February 25, Parrikar was re-admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said he was treated for dehydration at the Goa Medical College and Hospital. On Monday, the former defence minister underwent a health examination at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.