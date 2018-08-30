India on Wednesday said it hopes that the new Pakistan government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, will work towards creating a South Asia that is free of terrorism and violence. India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin made the remarks at an “open debate” at the Security Council on “Mediation and Settlement of Disputes”.

Akbaruddin said the Pakistani delegation to the United Nations was the only one that referred to areas along the India-Pakistan border as “disputed”. Perhaps in a reference to Khan’s offer of talks with India, Akbaruddin said: “I take this opportunity to remind Pakistan that pacific settlement requires pacific intent in thinking and pacific content in action.”

“Regurgitating a failed approach, which has long been rejected, is neither reflective of pacific intent nor a display of pacific content,” Akbaruddin added. “We hope that the new government of Pakistan will, rather than indulge in polemics, work constructively to build a safe, stable, secure and developed South Asian region, free of terror and violence.”