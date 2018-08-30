At least five people were killed and over a dozen injured when a speeding van mowed down several vehicles late on Wednesday in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, the Hindustan Times reported. The van driver was allegedly speeding as he was trying to escape after hitting a cyclist. A mob thrashed him and handed him over to police.

The incident took place in Mohkampur industrial area around 11 pm. The driver first hit the cyclist and then increased the speed of his van to over 100 km per hour, according to Patrika. After he hit a scooter, he increased the speed even more, and then hit a pick-up van carrying meat near Delhi Chungi. Several people in the vicinity, including the driver of the pick-up van, got injured, and two died on the spot. Later, he sped up further, and rode up a divider and overturned, injuring and killing more people on rickshaws.

Residents rescued the people trapped under the van after it overturned and then caught the driver. Superintendent of Police Ranvijay Singh reached the spot, after which the injured people were taken to hospitals for treatment.