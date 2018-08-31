United States President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would pull out of the World Trade Organization if it doesn’t treat the US better, reported Bloomberg.

“If they don’t shape up, I would withdraw from the WTO,” Trump said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg. Trump said the agreement establishing the body “was the single worst trade deal ever made”.

Trump also said the US “rarely won a lawsuit except for last year” at the WTO. “In the last year, we’re starting to win a lot,” he said. “You know why? Because they know if we don’t, I’m out of there.”

Earlier this week, the US launched a case against Russian duties on US arguing that it was illegal.

In July, Trump said US was at a big disadvantage from being treated “very badly” by the WTO for many years and that the Geneva-based body needs to “change their ways”.

Trump’s comments follow reports in June that he had told White House aides he wanted to withdraw from the WTO. But Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said that talks to withdraw from the WTO was “a little premature”.

If the US withdraws from the WTO, it would potentially have far more significance for the global economy than the escalating trade war with China.

Trump has taken an aggressive stance on trade with allies and trading partners from Europe to China. He pulled out of negotiations for the Trans-Pacific Partnership shortly after taking office and said Washington and Mexico have agreed to revise key portions of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

He has also imposed tariffs on steel and aluminium imported into the US from various countries and has imposed two rounds of tariffs on goods imported from China.