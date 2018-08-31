An engineering student in Telangana’s Sangareddy district on Thursday allegedly killed a 16-year old girl after she rejected his marriage proposal, the Hindustan Times reported. The incident occurred in Bollarum village in Jinnaram block, about 30 km from Hyderabad.

G Nikitha, a Class 10 student, had returned from school when her neighbour Aravind went to her home and threatened her for rejecting his proposal. In the ensuing argument, he lost his cool and allegedly slashed her throat with a kitchen knife.

The girl’s neighbours were alerted when she started screaming. They caught hold of Aravind, who is a third-year engineering student in Maharashtra’s Nanded district, and beat him up before handing him over to the police. Nikitha was taken to a private hospital at Kukatpally but she succumbed to her injuries a couple of hours later.

“He said the girl had been ignoring him but she spoke with other boys and that really angered him,” investigating officer Satish Reddy told NDTV. Reddy said a murder case has been filed against Aravind.

This is the fourth such incident to be reported from Telangana this year, according to The News Minute.

In June, a man slit the throat of a 24-year-old woman in Karimnagar Collectorate office. A 19-year-old woman was murdered in May in Hyderabad’s Yousufguda area. Earlier that month, a man attacked a 23-year-old nurse in Hyderabad with acid for refusing his proposal. In March, a stalker set a minor girl on fire near Hyderabad’s Amberpet locality. The victim succumbed to her injuries at a state-run hospital.