The Enforcement Directorate on Friday questioned former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case for the fourth time, PTI reported. Unidentified officials said Chidambaram’s statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The case pertains to clearances that the Foreign Investment Promotion Board granted to the firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel in 2006. Chidambaram was the finance minister at the time and his son Karti Chidambaram allegedly facilitated bribes in the Aircel-Maxis transaction.

The investigating agency last questioned Chidambaram on the matter on August 24. During an earlier questioning session, the agency had asked Chidambaram specific questions on the circumstances and procedures adopted by the investment board while approving the deal. His son has been questioned twice in the case.

The investigative agency is looking into “the circumstances” in which Chidambaram, in his capacity as finance minister, approved the investment.

Both Chidambaram and his son are out on interim bail till October 8.

In July, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a chargesheet naming Chidambaram in the matter. On August 28, Chidambaram moved a Delhi court against the Central Bureau of Investigation for allegedly leaking parts of the chargesheet in the case. “The CBI is not interested in a fair trial in a court of law. It wants a trial by the media,” Chidambaram had said.