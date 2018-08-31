The Dutch Police on Friday said they shot at a suspect who stabbed two people at Amsterdam’s Central Station in The Netherlands. The injured are being treated at a local hospital.

The police tweeted that they were investigating all angles. The National Investigation Department is probing the shooting of the suspect. Investigators have requested people who were witness to the incident or those that took photographs to contact them.

The police ruled out a complete evacuation of the facility, and said that they had cordoned off only two platforms. Local authorities have temporarily suspended the tram service that operates outside the station. Approximately 2,50,000 commuters use the station on a daily basis. AFP reported.