The Centre has sent teams of the National Disaster Response Force to Nagaland to help in relief operations in the rain-affected state, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday. He also spoke to Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and assured him of all possible cooperation, reported Northeast Now.

The action came after Rio on Wednesday again appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help the flood-affected state. Twelve people have died and more than 3,000 families have been displaced this month because of heavy rainfall in a few parts of the state, the Hindustan Times reported.

Abhishek Singh, commissioner and secretary to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, said connectivity throughout the state was hit by numerous landslides, reported The Indian Express. “The top soil in Nagaland is soft, making it prone to landslides,” he said. “These have severed connection to remote districts.”

On Thursday, Rio reviewed relief work in Kiphire, the district affected the most by floods and landslides. He sanctioned Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for relief work, reported Northeast Now. An inter-ministerial central team will visit the state from September 4 to survey the extent of damages, said Rio. Roads in 359 locations have been totally cut off, according to the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority.

MLAs of the People’s Democratic Alliance government in the state have agreed to donate a month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, said Minister for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Metsubo Jamir.

The Eastern Naga Students’ Federation also urged the state government to continue providing relief in places facing scarcity of essential commodities, reported the Telegraph. The government should continue to airlift essential commodities, especially to Kiphire and Tobu districts, until the situation normalises, they said.

Meanwhile, Skymet weather agency said the state would continue to receive moderate to heavy rainfall over the first three days of September. The alert was for Dimapur, Kiphire, Kohima, Longleng, Mokokchung, Mon, Peren, Phek, Tuensang, Wokha and Zunheboto.

At Kiphire district along with some officials to personally take stock of the situation.The district administration presented a status update regarding relief, rehabilitation, stockpile supplied. Also interacted with civil societies #Nagaland @narendramodi @HMOIndia @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/GfqU8AzYBu — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) August 30, 2018

Spoke to Nagaland Chief Minister Shri @Neiphiu_Rio regarding the situation arising due to floods and landslides in several places of the State. NDRF teams are being rushed to the state by the MHA to carry out rescue and relief operations. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 30, 2018

Thoughts with families, particularly children, in Nagaland that have been affected by heavy rains. Urge govt authorities, relief agencies, civil society and citizens to band together and pool efforts. The entire nation stands by our fellow citizens in Nagaland #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 30, 2018