Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday once again appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help the flood-affected state. Twelve people have died and more than 3,000 families have been displaced this month because of heavy rainfall in a few parts of the state, the Hindustan Times reported.

“Nagaland needs your help,” Rio tweeted. “Incessant rain has caused floods and landslides in several parts of the state and have affected many.”

The state’s chief secretary, Temjen Toy, said the the state had unprecedented damage. “The routine grant is not going to be sufficient,” he added. “The entire capital outlay of the state is Rs 500 crore. This damage alone is going to cost us more.”

The North East, however, has received deficient rainfall this year. According to the Guwahati Meteorological Centre’s data, till August 29 Nagaland has seen 26% deficient rainfall, while Assam has seen 30% deficient rainfall, Meghalaya 43% shortfall, Manipur 68%, Arunachal Pradesh 46%, Tripura 17% and Mizoram 6%, the Hindustan Times reported.

The shortfall is part of the “normal variation of the monsoon”, DS Pai, the head of the climate research division at the India Meteorological Department, told Scroll.in.

Earlier this month, in a memo to Modi, Rio said unprecedented heavy rainfall in the state had caused landslides and sinking. He told the prime minister that landslides had damaged national and state highways, disrupted the movement of traffic, and snapped power lines and communication networks. He sought the Centre’s urgent financial aid and intervention.

An inter-ministerial team from the Centre is expected to visit the state in the first week of September, Toy told the Hindustan Times.