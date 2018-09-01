Hours after a senior Maharashtra police officer told the media that the police had solid evidence to establish that five human rights activists arrested on Tuesday had links with banned Maoist groups, one of the arrested people, lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, said that the letter being offered was proof was “totally concocted”.

“It is a mixture of innocuous and publicly available facts and baseless fabrication,” Bharadwaj said in a handwritten statement released by her lawyer.

Bharadwaj was among the five people arrested on Tuesday when teams of the Pune Police raided the homes of nine human rights activists across the country. The authorities claimed that these people had been involved in an event in Pune on December 31 at which inflamatory speeches were made, sparking caste violence in Bhima Koregaon, 30 km away, the next day.

In addition to Bharadwaj, four others were also arrested: Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in Mumbai, Gautam Navlakha in New Delhi, and Varavara Rao in Hyderabad.

The police claimed to have arrested these five after obtaining evidence from raids on five other activists who had been arrested on June 6, They were Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut and Sudhir Dhawale.

During the investigation into the role these activists had allegedly played in provoking violence in Bhima Koregaon, the police claimed to have uncovered evidence of a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Friday, Maharashtra’s additional deputy general (law and order) Parambir Singh read out letters at the press conference allegedly exchanged between Navlakha, Bharadwaj, Wilson and Gadling and their purported Maoist associates.

One of these letters had also been the subject of a programme in the Republic TV news channel on July 4. It is not clear how the letter made its way to the media, considering that the police had not made it part of its court case against the arrested people. During the programme, Republic TV anchor Arnab Goswami claimed that that Bharadwaj had written a letter to a Maoist named “Comrade Prakash”, stating that a “Kashmir like situation” had to be created. She was also accused of having received money from Maoists.

On July 16, Bharadwaj sent Republic TV a legal notice for making “false, malicious and defamatory allegations” against her.

On Friday, Bharadwaj responded to the police charges with this statement, the full text of which can be read below: