Seven people died in the early hours of Saturday when two buses collided head-on at Mamangam in Salem, Tamil Nadu, PTI reported. At least 30 people were injured.

The bus was heading towards Krishnagiri from Salem when it first hit a goods carrier van that was parked on the roadside on the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway. The bus then dashed into the median and entered the other side of the road, before colliding with another bus coming from the opposite direction, The Times of India reported.

The injured were being treated at Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.